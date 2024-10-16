Phoenix Suns: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
1 Bold prediction for the Phoenix Suns
The Phoenix Suns will make the Western Conference Finals
With all the moving parts during the offseason, it's practically impossible to predict how this season is going to unravel in the Western Conference. My bold prediction for the Phoenix Suns heading into the start of this season is that they're going to make the conference finals. I believe the Suns have too much talent and it's only a matter of time before it all begins to come together for the team. I predict that this season will be when it finally does. Their Big 3 will look even better than they did last season and I do believe that the addition of Tyus Jones at the point guard position could end up making all the difference.
The Suns will finish as a top 4 seed during the regular season and put themselves in a position to make a run in the postseason. And once they get there, their stars will take over. KD doesn't have many years left in the league and he will recognize that by having a strong playoff run.
I'm not sure if Phoenix could win an NBA Championship this season but I do believe they have the potential to make a run to the conference finals.