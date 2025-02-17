Phoenix Suns will go down as the worst NBA super team in history

The Phoenix Suns are dangerously close to being labeled the worst NBA super team in league history.

When the Phoenix Suns compiled the big three of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker, winning a championship was far from a guarantee. However, it was clear that this team, at the very least, was going to make some noise in the Western Conference. Through the first year-plus of this experiment, that hasn't exactly been the case.

During their first year together, the Suns would finish with a pretty strong and respectable record of 49-33. Good enough to finish as the sixth seed in the West, the Suns were then swept out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at the hand of the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves. Not ideal by any means. However, after laying the foundation, the hope was that the Suns would be even better in year two.

So far this season, that's been far from what has happened. The Suns are currently 26-28 and on pace to win fewer games than last season. If Phoenix remains on this current win pace, they'll probably finish with 39-41 wins. That likely won't guarantee them a spot in the playoffs. In fact, at the moment, the Suns are sitting outside the top 10 in the West standings. If the season ended today, the Suns would not only miss the playoffs but they'd also miss the Play-In Tournament entirely.

How bad of a super team are the Phoenix Suns?

The Suns have been so bad over the past year and a half, considering their expectations with this roster, that you can't help but consider them as one of the worst super teams ever. When thinking about super teams that fell short of expectations, you can probably throw out the 2021-22 Brooklyn Nets (with KD, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving), the 2013-14 Nets (with Paul Pierce, KD, and Joe Johnson), the 2012-13 Los Angeles Lakers (Kobe Bryant, Steve Nash, and Dwight Howard), and the 2017-2018 Oklahoma City Thunder (Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony).

But each of those teams did accomplish more than the current version of the Suns have over the past year and a half. And the argument could be made that none of those teams, other than possibly the 2021-22 Nets, had as much talent on their roster as this current Suns team has.

Considering the level of talent on their roster, if the Suns miss the postseason entirely or lose in the first round of the playoffs unceremoniously once again, they would be the most disappointing super team in recent history. At that point, I don't believe there would be much debate.