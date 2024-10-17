Portland Trail Blazers: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
Is this the year to trade Jerami Grant?
One of the bigger elephants in the Portland Trail Blazers locker room has to revolve around the future of Jerami Grant. In the early stages of a rebuild, it's pretty clear that Grant doesn't fit with the current timeline of the Blazers. It's only natural and understandable to believe that eventually, Grant's time with the team is going to be over. And I'm not sure there's any blame in any of that. The question for the Blazers heading into this season is whether that time is now or not.
With rumors swirling around a potential trade of Grant during the offseason, it's only natural to believe that he could end up being a hot candidate leading up to this year's NBA Trade Deadline. And as the Blazers continue to hand their keys to their young core, a trade of Grant is only going to make that much more sense.
Is this the year where the Blazers finally pull the trigger on a trade for Grant? It's certainly looking more and more like it could be. And if it does happen, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise.