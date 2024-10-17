Portland Trail Blazers: 2 Season-defining questions and 1 bold prediction
1 Bold prediction for the Portland Trail Blazers
They will trade one of their young players
With plenty of questions facing this team heading into the start of the season, it's impossible to try and predict what will happen this season in Portland. However, I do have this feeling that something has to change sooner rather than later. And on that front, I will predict that the Portland Trail Blazers will make a bold move before the NBA Trade Deadline. More specifically, I believe the Blazers will trade one of their young, promising players in-season. Of all the potential moves that could happen, I can't help but look at Anfernee Simons as the young player most likely to be on the move.
In an attempt to find more minutes for Shaedon Sharpe, I believe that trading Simons could make a ton of sense on multiple fronts for this team. The return could be strong and it's unlikely that Simons is considered a big part of their future.
As the Blazers look to make a move for the future, I believe Simons is going to be a hot trade deadline candidate who will eventually find his way to a new team before the end of the season.