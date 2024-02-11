1 Word to summarize every team's performance at the NBA Trade Deadline
NBA Trade Deadline Recap: Impactful Moves & One-Word Descriptions
By Matt Sidney
Summarizing every team's approach to the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline with one word.
The NBA trade deadline has come and gone. As usual, the deadline did not disappoint. For the most part, the deadline had several trades, but big names were left out of them. Deals were mostly centered around role players.
The headlines have been dominated by the likes of Kelly Olynyk, Monte Morris, and Daniel Gafford. This is a stark contrast to the rumored Dejounte Murray, Malcolm Brogdon, and Bruce Brown that we were supposedly waiting for.
Several teams improved their roster, some stayed put, while others sold off pieces to build for the future. Regardless of which teams did what, there was a considerable amount of action during February 8th's trade deadline.
We are going to take a look at all 30 teams and describe each team's respective deadline in one word. What word did we use to describe your favorite team?
Atlanta Hawks: Confusing
Where is this team going? What is the endgame? It feels like the Hawks blew a big opportunity here. Leading up to the deadline, it was rumored that Trae Young and Jalen Johnson were untouchable. Everyone else was up for grabs. Where were the moves?
This team has been teetering on mediocrity for years. After trading John Collins in the offseason, it felt like this might be the season for real change in ATL. However, an inactive trade deadline has us all scratching our heads trying to figure out what comes next for this team. Why didn't they make a move?
Boston Celtics: Perfect
Honestly, this feels like cheating, but the Boston Celtics' trade deadline went as well as it could have. The team received Xavier Tillman from the Grizzlies and Jaden Springer from the 76ers. The Tillman trade gave the Celtics insurance at the center position which was a position of need. The follow-up Springer trade was out of left field, but for one future second-round pick, he offers incredible value.
The Celtics hold bigger guards who can defend in high regard. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are prime examples. Expecting Springer to become either is a fool's errand, but he offers defense and athleticism and has the potential to be much more. The Celtics got deeper while not sacrificing too many valuable future assets. This was the perfect trade deadline.