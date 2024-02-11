Sir Charles in Charge
1 Word to summarize every team's performance at the NBA Trade Deadline

NBA Trade Deadline Recap: Impactful Moves & One-Word Descriptions

By Matt Sidney

Detroit Pistons v Utah Jazz
Detroit Pistons v Utah Jazz / Chris Gardner/GettyImages
Oklahoma City Thunder: Gamblers

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gambling that Gordon Hayward will be healthy for the upcoming playoffs. This Thunder team is as competitive as they get. They are going to be a very tough team to compete against. Adding a veteran like Hayward only makes it more difficult.

At this point, the Thunder should be in asset-collecting mode. The move for Hayward is a gamble, but it is a necessary gamble. The Thunder can't gamble on their young guys getting the job done in the playoffs. The experience factor of playoff basketball is important. Hayward is a smart and necessary gamble for a team looking to make its mark in the West.

Orlando Magic: Silent

The Orlando Magic were a part of exactly zero trades this deadline season. The team is going to ride the current roster into a hopeful playoff run this upcoming postseason. Silent.

