1 Word to summarize every team's performance at the NBA Trade Deadline
By Matt Sidney
Oklahoma City Thunder: Gamblers
The Oklahoma City Thunder are gambling that Gordon Hayward will be healthy for the upcoming playoffs. This Thunder team is as competitive as they get. They are going to be a very tough team to compete against. Adding a veteran like Hayward only makes it more difficult.
At this point, the Thunder should be in asset-collecting mode. The move for Hayward is a gamble, but it is a necessary gamble. The Thunder can't gamble on their young guys getting the job done in the playoffs. The experience factor of playoff basketball is important. Hayward is a smart and necessary gamble for a team looking to make its mark in the West.
Orlando Magic: Silent
The Orlando Magic were a part of exactly zero trades this deadline season. The team is going to ride the current roster into a hopeful playoff run this upcoming postseason. Silent.