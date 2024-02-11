1 Word to summarize every team's performance at the NBA Trade Deadline
By Matt Sidney
San Antonio Spurs: Fine
The San Antonio Spurs practically swapped out Doug McDermott for Marcus Morris and a 2029 second-round pick. This is one of the worst teams in the NBA record-wise, so this feels like they did a fine job at the deadline and nothing more.
Toronto Raptors: Encouraging
The Toronto Raptors are officially in the rebuilding business. Long gone are the integral members of the 2019 NBA Championship team. This is a new team with a new identity and a new culture. Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby are moving on to greener pastures, fully opening the door for promising young talents, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickly, and R.J. Barrett.
The moves the Raptors made felt like they were a long time coming. It's incredibly encouraging that Masai Uijiri and the Raptors are finally taking the necessary steps to reconstruct this roster to be more competitive in the future. This is an encouraging sign.