1 Word to summarize every team's performance at the NBA Trade Deadline
NBA Trade Deadline Recap: Impactful Moves & One-Word Descriptions
By Matt Sidney
Utah Jazz: Confusing
The most confusing trade of the day came via the trade between the Utah Jazz and the Toronto Raptors. The Jazz traded away Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to the Raptors for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Say what you want about Danny Ainge, but the president of basketball operations for the Jazz loves him some first-round picks.
Agbaji is a promising young wing on a team that didn't have much wing talent. Why then would the Jazz trade him, especially while they're moving up the Western Conference standings? This trade just made no sense. They opted to keep Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton but get rid of one of their better bench performers. It's a bit confusing. It's tough to tell which direction this team wants to move in.
Washington Wizards: Inevitable
The Wizards' teardown is almost complete and it was inevitable. Truthfully, they could have done a lot more. However, acquiring Marvin Bagley, Isaiah Livers, Richaun Holmes, a 2024 first-round pick, and two second-round picks is exactly what the Wizards should be looking to receive.
The massive roster overhaul and reconstruction is inevitable and the moves they made further signaled the deep dive into basement dwelling. This team is far from being competitive and after not receiving a first-round pick in either of the Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal trades, moving on from non-essential players is inevitable and smart. Great job sticking to the script by the Wiz.