1 Word to summarize every team's performance at the NBA Trade Deadline
NBA Trade Deadline Recap: Impactful Moves & One-Word Descriptions
By Matt Sidney
Milwaukee Bucks: Dull
The Bucks are 2-5 since hiring Doc Rivers as the head coach. The team's defense this year has been atrocious. This Bucks team has prided itself on its defensive identity for years. It feels like there is a lack of identity on this team, which is problematic for a team with Championship aspirations.
The team went out and acquired 35-year-old Patrick Beverly, but at this point in his career is he truly going to be a difference-maker for this team? I doubt it. The Bucks missed the mark on a potential franchise-changing deadline and instead opted for a dull deadline for which they will feel the ramifications.
Minnesota Timberwolves: Ready
The Timberwolves are ready. This is a team that is currently first in the Western Conference. They have a very good starting 1-5 and adequate depth throughout the roster. The team was lacking in the backup point guard position entering the trade deadline. That problem has since been resolved.
The lone move the Wolves made was acquiring Monte Morris from the Detroit Pistons. It didn't cost them much and it gave this team much-needed insurance in case anything were to happen to Mike Conley. The Wolves are ready. You can feel it. Watch out for this team come playoff time, they're going to be dangerous.