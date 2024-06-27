10 Huge winners and unfortunate losers from the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft
By Matt Sidney
Loser: Brooklyn Nets
An hour or two before the NBA Draft started, the Brooklyn Nets were rumored to be interested in making a trade to get into the first round. That didn't happen. This blurb is solely based on that report, seeing as though they didn't make any trades or selections last night. I suppose the five future first-round picks that the Nets received from the New York Knicks as part of the Mikal Bridges trade quenched their draft thirst.
Of note, it was reported that the Nets and Nicolas Claxton intend on agreeing to a hefty new four-year, $100 million deal. Even though Brooklyn isn't entirely blowing up their roster, players like Dorian Finney-Smith and Cam Johnson could've been on the move on NBA Draft night. Instead, at least for now, the Nets must figure out what the rebuild is going to look like with them still on the roster.
Because of Brooklyn's continued uncertainty as they move into the future, they have to be considered one of the losers from draft night numero uno.