10 Huge winners and unfortunate losers from the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft
By Matt Sidney
Winner: Washington Wizards
The Washington Wizards might not have won a lot of games during the regular season, but they are racking up wins this offseason. It starts with the second overall selection of French big man, Alexandre Sarr. Sarr has the physical tools and the potential to be a franchise cornerstone for years to come.
The Wizards didn't stop there. They made a draft-day move, sending forward Deni Avdija to the Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon, the 14th overall pick, and a future first and two future second-round picks. That is INSANE value for Avdija.
They used the 14th pick to select combo guard Bub Carrington out of Pitt and then traded up with the Knicks from 26 to 24 to select wing/forward Kyshawn George out of the University of Miami. The Wizards are finally leaning into a rebuild - something they've been putting off for, what feels like, generations. The Wizards made some shrewd moves and looked toward the future and those are wins we cannot ignore.