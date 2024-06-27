10 Huge winners and unfortunate losers from the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft
By Matt Sidney
Winner: Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets are a very good basketball team. The Playoff collapse to the Minnesota Timberwolves was surprising. Many basketball followers believed that they were going to meet the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals until they didn't.
The Nuggets are coming into the offseason with a few question marks surrounding their role players. Zeke Nnaji proved last year that he might be unplayable in big moments. DeAndre Jordan is old, unreliable, and most likely off the team this offseason. So what do the Denver Nuggets do to address one of their bigger needs? They trade up from 28 to 22 and select Dayton center/power forward, DaRon Holmes II.
The Nuggets needed athleticism and offensive production from their bench and Holmes will provide plenty of both. The Nuggets were vibing with Holmes before the draft and this is an easy win - they get the guy they wanted and he fits a position of need. The Nuggets will continue to be a problem in the West.