10 Huge winners and unfortunate losers from the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft
By Matt Sidney
Loser: Deandre Ayton
Oh boy. It's crazy how time works sometimes. Back in 2018, Deandre Ayton was selected first overall by the Phoenix Suns, before the likes of Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr, Trae Young, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That backfired, huh?
Ayton was unhappy with his role in the desert and was moved to the Portland Trail Blazers this past offseason. Ayton once looked like the center of the future for the Blazers, but then the Blazers traded Jrue Holiday to the Celtics for Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams. Williams' presence put pressure on Ayton to perform this season - he didn't necessarily seize the role.
With the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft, the Blazers selected UCONN center, Donovan Clingan. This all but wraps up any thoughts that Ayton could be the center of the future for the Blazers. Clingan will push Ayton for minutes and eventually push him out of town. Ayton seemingly lost his starting job already and the previously disgruntled big will once again have to overcome adversity.