10 Huge winners and unfortunate losers from the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft
By Matt Sidney
Loser: Kyle Filipowski (and to a lesser extent, Johnny Furphy)
Last year Kyle Filipowski was regarded as a semi-legitimate lottery pick. This year he was invited to the green room to hear his name called on night one of the NBA draft. Kyle will have to wait until at least 4:00 pm EST Thursday to hear his name called.
It's always a bummer being a member of the green room and not hearing your name called. It's also always a bummer when one year you're a bonafide first-round and the next year you're a second-round pick.
The irony of Filipowski's loss here is that he will most likely end up pushing the team that selects him to a draft "winner." There's no denying the talent of the former Duke Blue Devil. Towards the end of the draft, it felt like teams were taking swings on the upside over proven talent and that was clearly at the detriment of Filipowski.
Johnny Furphy was also in the green room on night one and wasn't selected - we'll give him his flowers here too.