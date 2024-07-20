11 Young players that have flashed breakout potential during the NBA Summer League
With the end of the 2024 NBA Summer League slate on the horizon, this is naturally an ideal time to begin to take a look back at the good and the bad it had to offer. For many young players, the Summer League was an excellent opportunity to show their promise. For others, it will end up being remembered as a missed chance to cement their status as pros.
In trying to remain positive with this specific article, we'll explore 11 young players who utilized their platform in the NBA Summer League to flash their breakout potential as stars heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Jordan Miller, LA Clippers
As a 2023 second-round pick, there wasn't much expectation on Jordan Miller to show out during the NBA Summer League - especially considering he only appeared in eight games during his rookie season for LA. However, Miller continued to show promise during his performance in the Summer League.
In four games played in the Las Vegas Summer League, Miller is averaging 25 points and five rebounds on 54 percent shooting from the field and 53 percent shooting from 3-point range. At the very least, with the team completely retooling their supporting cast around James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, Miller will give the Clippers another potential young option heading into the season.