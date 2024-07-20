11 Young players that have flashed breakout potential during the NBA Summer League
Brandin Podziemski, Golden State Warriors
It should come as no surprise to hear that Brandin Poziemski has impressed during his time in the NBA Summer League. In fact, there's an argument to be made that he shouldn't even be playing in the Summer League. Nevertheless, the team believes it was in the best interest of him to get more reps. With how successful the Warriors have been on late, it's hard to question them. During his short showing in the NBA Summer League, Podziemski continued to show that he has some real promise in the Association.
In two Summer League games, Podziemski averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from 3-point range. After losing Klay Thompson, Podziemski could be in line to be the new starting two-guard for the Warriors this season.
Even after the free-agency moves that the Warriors made so far this summer, all signs point toward Podziemski emerging as a key component for the team this season.