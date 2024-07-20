11 Young players that have flashed breakout potential during the NBA Summer League
Kel'el Ware, Miami Heat
The Miami Heat may have done it again. There's a very real case to be made that Kel'el Ware has been one of the best players in the NBA Summer League. In fact, there are some (perhaps mostly those in Miami) who believe Ware has been the most impressive rookie from this year's draft class. At the very least, he's given the Heat some hope that he could be more ready to play than perhaps some scouts believed him to be. Falling out of the lottery, the Heat appeared to have hit a home run with this selection, perhaps finding a difference-making big who would fit next to Bam Adebayo in the frontcourt.
Through three games in the Las Vegas Summer League, Ware is averaging 17 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks per game on 64 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Ware is wowing on both ends of the floor and has the look of a player who could help take significant of pressure of Bam in an attempt to free him more in the frontcourt. At this point, it would be surprising if Ware wasn't cracking Miami's big-man rotation fairly quickly.