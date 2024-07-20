11 Young players that have flashed breakout potential during the NBA Summer League
GG Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies
As a player who showed promise during his rookie season with the Memphis Grizzlies, as he was thrust into a rotational role as the team struggled with injuries all year long, GG Jackson carried that momentum into the NBA Summer League. In four games played for the Grizzlies' SL team, Jackson averaged 21 points and 10 rebounds on 40 percent shooting from the field and 34 percent shooting from 3-point range. Jackson didn't necessarily need to play in Summer League but getting the extra reps is only going to help him as he continues to make his mark through the first couple years of his career.
Despite his impressive showing, both last season and then in the Summer League, it'll be interesting to see how he's managed by the Grizzlies this season. Will he be given an immediate role in the rotation right away? Will Memphis continue to play it slow with his development?
Jackson is clearly talented. I'm not sure he's ready for a full-time spot in the rotation, but he's at least proven he deserves a shot to earn one in training camp.