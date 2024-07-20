11 Young players that have flashed breakout potential during the NBA Summer League
Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers
As a top 10 pick in last year's NBA Draft, you would've assumed that Jarace Walker would've had a bigger role than he did last season for the Indiana Pacers - especially considering the need that the team had at the position heading into the start of the season. However, the acquisition of Pascal Siakam kind of changed all that math for the team and Walker. Nevertheless, Walker still ended up appearing in 33 games but only averaged 10 minutes per contest. He didn't play much for the Pacers last season and failed to carve out a consistent role in the rotation for the team.
Even with a loaded frontcourt, the hope heading into the 2024-25 NBA season is that Walker will be able to force his way into the rotation with his play. Starting in the NBA Summer League, there's a strong argument to be made that he's gotten off on the right foot in doing that.
Walker has impressed during his play in Summer League, averaging 18 points, seven rebounds, and five assists per game on 43 percent shooting from the field and 46 percent shooting from 3-point range.