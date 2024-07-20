11 Young players that have flashed breakout potential during the NBA Summer League
Jett Howard, Orlando Magic
As somewhat of a curious selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, especially after already having selected Anthony Black, it was not unexpected to see Jett Howard struggle to fit in on the Orlando Magic during his rookie season. Appearing in only 18 games, Howard is still very early in his developmental process in the NBA. That's where the NBA Summer League could play a huge role in his eventual jump to consistent minutes for the team. And he didn't waste his opportunity this summer by impressive in the Las Vegas Summer League.
In three games played, Howard averaged 19 points and three assists on 50 percent shooting from the field and 48 percent shooting from 3-point range. As he continues to find his way in the NBA, the Magic should feel good about the hints of potential that he continues to show when given the opportunity.
I still believe that Howard is probably still a season or two away from breaking the rotation on a consistent basis for the Magic, but it would be shocking if he didn't get more of an opportunity this season.