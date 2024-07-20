11 Young players that have flashed breakout potential during the NBA Summer League
Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers
When Dalton Knecht fell to the Los Angeles Lakers outside the lottery of the 2024 NBA Draft, it was viewed as a huge blessing for the team. In fact, that could end up being the case for both sides. And through his first real opportunity to prove his worth via the NBA Summer League, Knecht hasn't disappointed. In three games played for the Lakers SL team, Knecht is averaging 21 points and five rebounds on 42 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range.
At this point, with the minimal additions that the Lakers have made to their roster this offseason, there's a good chance that Knecht ends up being a player they rely on heavily this season. Whether that's fair or not remains to be seen. However, with how productive he's been in Summer League, Knecht may be up for the task.
Knecht might've landed in the perfect situation as he'll be able to develop next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis during his rookie season. With how impressive he's been in the NBA Summer League, it'll be interesting to see what level of impact he has initially for the Lakers.