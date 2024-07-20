11 Young players that have flashed breakout potential during the NBA Summer League
Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic
When the Orlando Magic selected Tristan da Silva with their late first-round pick, there wasn't a ton of hype made out of the move. However, Silva remained one of the few players leading up to draft night that many scouts across the board expected to find a path toward contributing to a team early on into his career. And he's certainly shown more signs of that in his professional debut.
In three Summer League games played for the Magic, Silva is averaging 18 points and five rebounds on 61 percent shooting from the field and 59 percent shooting from 3-point range. As a versatile player that has a knack for fitting into almost any circumstance, there's a good chance that Silva will be beloved by coaches in Orlando.
Silva may never end up being a star player in the Association, but there's no question that he could emerge as a useful contributor for the Magic at some point soon. As the Magic look to take another step forward in the Eastern Conference, Silva could be a key to the team achieving that this season.