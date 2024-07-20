11 Young players that have flashed breakout potential during the NBA Summer League
Josh Christopher, G League
Josh Christopher is not on an NBA team at the moment but you figure that to change at any minute considering how well he's played with the Miami Heat's NBA Summer League team. In three teams, Christopher is averaging 17 points on 55 percent shooting from the field and 56 percent shooting from 3-point range. At 22 years old, you'd imagine he's going to get a shot to, at the very least, make the backend of an NBA roster before the start of training camp. Whether it will be with the Heat or not remains to be seen.
But Christopher has shown that he has the offensive talent to emerge as a worthy experimental gamble for many teams across the league. Christopher's career has gotten off to a rough start as he never caught on with the Houston Rockets to begin his career. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies last summer before being waived.
Christopher would end up spending all of last season in the G League, first with the Salt Lake City Stars and then with Sioux Falls Skyforce. The hope is that with his strong showing in the NBA Summer League this year his time in the G League is over.