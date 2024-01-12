2022 NBA Re-draft: A complete shakeup after Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren
How many surprises would there be in a re-draft of the 2022 NBA Draft?
By Matt Sidney
In a 2022 NBA Re-draft, we take a fresh look at the lottery of what was a pretty solid and deep draft class.
While the NBA Draft season isn't always a perfect process, magic and hope are still in the air. As snow begins to fall across the nation, so are mock drafts and trade rumors in the NBA world. When it comes to the NBA Draft world, fate is decided by ping pong balls, but there's no re-racking once the draft order is set. It is a time of year when optimism and pessimism converge elegantly and create the beginning of a masterpiece that is the NBA offseason.
Each year top prospects from college, abroad, and the G-League gather in hopes of hearing their names called on draft night. Not everyone will hear their names called and not every team will pick the right player. With that said, let's take a look back on the 2022 NBA draft and re-draft the lottery, the top 14 picks. Who has been moved out of the lottery? Who has moved in? Who has stayed the same?
Honorable mentions: Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans, A.J. Griffin, Atlanta Hawks, Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers: Andrew Nembhard, G
Original Pick: Ochai Agbaji - Kansas
Originally taken with the 31st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Andrew Nembhard goes 14th in our re-draft today to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's a moderately larger guard, at 6-foot-4 and he is a strong playmaker who rarely turns the ball over. In a slightly smaller role with the Indiana Pacers due to somewhat of a logjam on the wing, Nembhard is averaging eight points and four assists on 47 percent shooting from the field.
The Cavaliers originally drafted Ochai Agbaji in this spot. Nembhard helps them fortify their guard rotation.
13. Charlotte Hornets: Walker Kessler, C
Original Pick: Jalen Duren (traded to DET) - Memphis
This pick was traded to the Detroit Pistons, however, for this exercise, the Charlotte Hornets keep the pick and draft Walker Kessler. Kessler was originally taken with the 22nd pick of the draft, however, due to his incredible defensive instincts, he lands in the late lottery. The Hornets find their starting center of the future with a shot-blocking stud.
In his sophomore season, Kessler is averaging nine points, eight rebounds, and nearly three blocks per game on 64 percent shooting from the field.