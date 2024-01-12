2022 NBA Re-draft: A complete shakeup after Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren
How many surprises would there be in a re-draft of the 2022 NBA Draft?
By Matt Sidney
12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Tari Eason, SF/PF
Original Pick: Jalen Williams - Santa Clara
The Oklahoma City Thunder would definitely prefer the actual results than the ones here, simply due to the fact that the 12th pick netted them Jalen Williams. However, in this re-draft, they get a gritty, 3-and-D forward in Tari Eason, who was originally selected 17th overall. He is a good rebounder and is becoming one of the better catch-and-shoot 3-point shooters in the NBA.
Eason may not be the player that Jalen Williams is, but he's a solid second option in this redraft.
11. New York Knicks: Mark Williams, C
Original Pick: Ousmane Dieng (traded to OKC) - New Zealand Breakers
The New York Knicks traded this pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder, but this go-around, they will select the big man out of Duke, Mark Williams. Williams provides a strong interior presence for a Knicks team that could use some help at the center position. He's a big body who rebounds well and alters shots at the rim.
Knowing what we know now about Mitchell Robinson and his tendency to miss time due to injury, Williams would make a lot of sense as a backup at the center position.