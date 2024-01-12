2022 NBA Re-draft: A complete shakeup after Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren
How many surprises would there be in a re-draft of the 2022 NBA Draft?
By Matt Sidney
10: Washington Wizards: Jalen Duren, C
Original Pick: Johnny Davis - Wisconsin
Oh boy, would the Washington Wizards love to have this pick back and select Jalen Duren. Originally, with the 10th pick, Washington selected Johnny Davis. This time they get an 18-year-old, future franchise center who has all the length and athleticism you could ask for. Duren is far from a complete prospect, but he would be a great building block for a rebuilding Wizards team devoid of All-Star caliber talent.
In his second season, Duren is averaging 14 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists on 65 percent shooting from the field.
9. San Antonio Spurs: Jaden Ivey, SG/PG
Original Pick: Jeremy Sochan - Baylor
The San Antonio Spurs take Jaden Ivey with the 9th pick in this re-draft and they are happy with the selection. He gives them an athletic burst they currently lack. Explosive is how you'd define Ivey's style and I think Coach Gregg Popovich would do a great job molding him and rounding out the rest of his game.
There are whispers that Jeremy Sochan may not end up being a great fit next to Victor Wembanyama in retrospect. Perhaps Ivey would serve as a better running mate for the generational talent.