2022 NBA Re-draft: A complete shakeup after Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren
How many surprises would there be in a re-draft of the 2022 NBA Draft?
By Matt Sidney
8. New Orleans Pelicans: Jeremy Sochan, F
Original Pick: Dyson Daniels - G-League Ignite
Jeremy Sochan gets selected one spot ahead of where he actually was taken at number 8. The New Orleans Pelicans get a versatile, playmaking forward who is a decent ball-handler, passer, rebounder, defender, and now... shooter?
The marked improvement from the 3-point line (up to 38.9% on the season) gave Sochan the advantage over Ivey at pick No. 8. The versatile forward would be useful for a Pelicans team that needs some added depth in the frontcourt. Even though the Pelicans are showing signs of improvement, they're one injury in the frontcourt from completely falling apart.
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF
Original Pick: Shaedon Sharpe - Kentucky
The Portland Trail Blazers swap one athletic wing with another in this re-draft and select Bennedict Mathurin out of Arizona. Mathurin has taken offensive efficiency leaps in year two and if he were to get more minutes on a rebuilding Blazers team, his glamour stats would improve as well. The Blazers get their wing of the future with the 7th pick here in Mathurin.
Who knows what Mathurin's numbers would look like in an expanded role? Ironically enough, the Blazers would be able to give Mathurin the platform he likely needs at this point in his career.