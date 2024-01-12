2022 NBA Re-draft: A complete shakeup after Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren
How many surprises would there be in a re-draft of the 2022 NBA Draft?
By Matt Sidney
6. Indiana Pacers: Jabari Smith Jr., F
Original Pick: Bennedict Mathurin - Arizona
Raise your hand if you've heard the Indiana Pacers need a quality starting power forward. (**all hands rise.**) For real though, this is a perfect fit for both teams, as Jabari Smith Jr. fills a positional need for Indiana and the Pacers supply him with more than enough complementary pieces that he can develop his game properly, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
It remains to be seen what Smith's ceiling is in the NBA but he's been quietly productive during his first two seasons for the Houston Rockets.
5. Detroit Pistons: Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF
Original Pick: Jaden Ivey - Purdue
Shaedon Sharpe is having a breakout season here in year two (averaging 16 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 41 percent shooting from the field), and because of this, he moves into the No. 5 spot in our 2022 NBA re-draft.
Sharpe has everything that Ivey has, but he has a much better outside shot and the game seems to have slowed down a bit for him. He's still prone to making young mistakes, but with Cade Cunningham and Sharpe as the backcourt for the Pistons, maybe they wouldn't set the record for most consecutive losses in NBA history like they have this year.