2022 NBA Re-draft: A complete shakeup after Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren
How many surprises would there be in a re-draft of the 2022 NBA Draft?
By Matt Sidney
4. Sacramento Kings: Keegan Murray, PF/SF
Original Pick: Keegan Murray - Iowa
Our first re-draft selection where the same player and the same pick go at the same position this time around. Keegan Murray was a 3-point maestro for the Sacramento Kings last season and helped them reach the playoffs for the first time since 2006 - and he did that as a rookie, starting almost every game of the season.
Murray has been even better in year 2, so the Kings are more than thrilled with the selection of Murray again. Averaging 16 points and six rebounds on 47 percent shooting from the field in his sophomore season, a step toward stardom could be on the horizon for the young wing.
3. Houston Rockets: Jalen Williams, F/G
Original Pick: Jabari Smith Jr. - Auburn
The Houston Rockets buck the pre-draft buzz on Jabari Smith Jr. and take Jalen Williams, who has become a key cog for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Rockets will be very pleased to take a do-it-all forward/wing whose consistency since his first season-plus in the NBA has been extraordinary.
Williams only gotten better since his rookie season, making this selection easy for the Rockets.