2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule: Predicting 3-point shootout, Slam Dunk winners
2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is officially here.
Exploring the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend schedule and making a few predictions for the bigger events.
After a grueling first four months of the season, the 2024 NBA All-Star Break is finally here. NBA teams get a full week off which is jump-started with festivities taking place this weekend. The NBA All-Star Weekend begins Friday and ends on Sunday with the 73rd All-Star Game.
With a loaded weekend on tap, let's take a look at the official schedule for All-Star Weekend while also offering up a few predictions.
Rising Stars Friday Night - Friday, February 16
Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
The Participants: The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will feature several of the biggest names in entertainment, alongside NFL stars Micah Parsons and CJ Stroud, and former NBA star Metta World Peace.
Honestly, it's almost impossible to confidently predict what's going to happen at the Celebrity Game. But just for the sake of making a pick, I'm never going to bet against Stephen A Smith.
Prediction: Team Stephen A
Panini Rising Stars
The Participants: The Rising Stars Challenge is a three-game tournament featuring four teams of NBA rookies, sophomores, and G League players.
The Rising Stars challenge could prove to be an interesting appetizer for NBA All-Star Weekend on Friday night. It will consist of standout rookie and sophomore NBA players while also including emerging G League players. Of all the rosters, I predict Team Tamika is going to get the nod. Led by Paolo Banchero, Keegan Murray, Scoot Henderson, and Jaden Ivey, I believe they're going to steal the show on Friday night.
Prediction: Team Tamika