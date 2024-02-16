2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule: Predicting 3-point shootout, Slam Dunk winners
2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is officially here.
State Farm All-Star Saturday Night - Saturday, February 17
Kia Skills Challenge
The Participants: Team Pacers (Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner) vs. Team Top Picks (Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards, Victor Wembanyama) vs. Team All-Stars (Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Maxey, Trae Young)
When it comes the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge, there are times when some participants consider themselves a little "too cool" to go all-out in the event. However, for the most part, that generally isn't the case for the young players. That's why if I had to make a prediction, I'd lean with Team Top Picks.
Prediction: Team Top Picks
Starry 3-Point Contest
The Participants: Malik Beasley, Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard (defending champion), Lauri Markkanen, Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns, Trae Young
Looking at the 3-Point Contest participants, there are several players that you can seemingly envision winning this contest. If I had to make a prediction, I'd lean toward Donovan Mitchell considering how good he's been this season. I believe he's going to carry his MVP level of play into NBA All-Star Weekend and take home 3-Point Contest honors.
Prediction: Donovan Mitchell
Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge
The Participants: Stephen Curry vs. Sabrina lonescu
In the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge, Stephen Curry, the NBA's all-time 3-point leader, will face off against Sabrina lonescu, the WNBA's single-season 3-point record holder. Of note, Curry will shoot from the NBA's 3-point line and lonescu will take her shots from the WNBA 3-point line.
This is an interesting addition to NBA All-Star Weekend and could provide some entertaining theater as the intermission between the 3-Point Contest and the Slam Dunk Contest. In the end, I believe the best shooter of all time takes home the award.
Prediction: Stephen Curry
AT&T Slam Dunk
The participants: Jaylen Brown, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Mac McClung (defending champion), Jacob Toppin
In what could end up being an exciting Slam Dunk Contest with the injection of an All-Star participant for the first time since 2017, I anticipate some real hype surrounding the Saturday Night finale. But something tells me that Jaime Jaquez Jr. is going to bring something special to this event and that he'll end up winning it.
Jaquez Jr. has been a pleasant surprise this season for the Miami Heat and you can make a fair argument that he's been a top 3 rookie so far. If he can add Slam Dunk champion to his rookie campaign, it'd be one of the better stories of the season thus far.
Prediction: Jaime Jaquez Jr.