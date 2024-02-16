2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule: Predicting 3-point shootout, Slam Dunk winners
2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is officially here.
73rd NBA All-Star Game - Sunday, February 18
The 73rd edition of the NBA All-Star Game will take place Sunday to close out the All-Star Weekend festivities. Even though the NBA All-Star Game doesn't have the same luster as it has had in past years, it's still one of the more entertaining nights of the year. The best basketball players are all on the floor at the same time and we get to see combinations of All-Star players that perhaps we may never see again.
Team East will be led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and Jalen Brunson. Joel Embiid is the big notable injury. Team West will be led by LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, and Nikola Jokic. It should set up for an entertaining game between the two sides. The full rosters can be viewed here.
I'm going to go out on a limb with my MVP prediction and take Paul George. He's coming back to where it all began for him and I'd anticipate he's going to get a warm reception. I believe the Western Conference has the better roster and is going to win the game, leading the way for PG to earn MVP honors.
Prediction: Team West wins; Paul George wins MVP