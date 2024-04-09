2024 NBA Draft: 16 Biggest risers and fallers after NCAA Tournament
Breaking down the 16 of the biggest risers and fallers across NBA Draft boards after the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
As we inch closer to the 2024 NBA Draft, we break down 16 of the biggest risers and fallers after the NCAA Tournament games.
The 2024 NCAA Tournament may not have had as much excitement and intrigue as it had in the past, but there were certainly many storylines to watch unfold. Especially those involving potential NBA Draft prospects. And with the Tournament officially in the books (congrats to the UCONN Huskies), we'll look back and break down 16 of the biggest risers and fallers after March Madness.
NBA Draft riser: Tyler Kolek, Marquette
Tyler Kolek may not be one of the bigger names in the 2024 NBA Draft class but there's no question that he's certainly helped his stock over the course of the last few weeks. Having his best season to date, through his four years at Marquette, Kolek took his game to another level and helped lead the Golden Eagles to a Sweet Sixteen appearance. In the three NCAA Tournament games, Kolek averaged 19 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds on 58 percent shooting from the field.
As one of the more veteran players in this year's draft class, Kolek could emerge as a ready-to-play guard as he makes the jump to the NBA. For a prospect who wasn't getting much first-round buzz this season, that may have absolutely changed with his performance in the NCAA Tournament.