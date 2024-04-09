2024 NBA Draft: 16 Biggest risers and fallers after NCAA Tournament
Breaking down the 16 of the biggest risers and fallers across NBA Draft boards after the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
NBA Draft faller: Yves Missi, Baylor
While it may be far from a guarantee that Yves Missi will declare for the 2024 NBA Draft, over the course of this season he's emerged as a real candidate to be taken in the first round. Far from a complete offensive player, Missi has made his impact for the Baylor Bears this season on the defensive end of the floor. As he emerged as a defensive anchor for the team, the hope is that he can translate as such when he makes the jump to the NBA.
And if Missi develops any consistent offensive repertoire, he'll have a chance to be a starting center for a team. Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Missi had the opportunity to cement his standing as such heading into the offseason pre-draft process. However, in the two games before Baylor lost in the NCAA Tournament, Missi left much to be desired.
In the two games, Missi averaged just six points and four rebounds on 50 percent shooting from the field. With how he was beginning to play down the stretch for the Bears, it was somewhat of a step back for the 7-foot center. At least to a certain extent, it's safe to say that Missi's draft stock has taken a bit of a hit.