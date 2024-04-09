2024 NBA Draft: 16 Biggest risers and fallers after NCAA Tournament
Breaking down the 16 of the biggest risers and fallers across NBA Draft boards after the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
NBA Draft riser: Mark Sears, Alabama
Before the NCAA Tournament, Mark Sears wasn't a prospect that was considered a definite first-round pick heading into the 2024 pre-draft process. However, it's safe to say that has changed over the last few weeks. After a productive regular season, Sears took his game to an entirely different level as he helped lead Alabama to the Final Four. In the five games during Alabama's NCAA Tournament run, Sears averaged 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists per game on 53 percent shooting from the field and 46 percent shooting from 3-point range on the league's biggest stage.
Even as an undersized guard, Sears is likely going to raise up draft boards over the next few weeks. If he continues to impress in individual workouts and perhaps even at the NBA Draft combine, Sears could emerge as an interesting late first-round pick for a team that may be looking for a backcourt sparkplug off the bench.
There's a strong case to be made that Sears has solidified himself as a late first-round pick with his performance in the NCAA Tournament.