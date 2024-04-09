2024 NBA Draft: 16 Biggest risers and fallers after NCAA Tournament
Breaking down the 16 of the biggest risers and fallers across NBA Draft boards after the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
NBA draft faller: Kyle Filipowski, Duke
In a vacuum, I don't think there are many who would argue that Kyle Filipowski certainly made the right decision to return for a sophomore season at Duke. He took a step forward across the board and at one point this season was considered a potential lottery pick. However, that may have changed with his performance this season down the stretch, especially in the NCAA Tournament. Filipowski had a fairly inconsistent run in the NCAA Tournament.
In the four games he played in, Filipowski averaged just 11 points on 43 percent shooting from the field. Those numbers were down from his regular season numbers. When Duke needed him to raise his game the most, Filipowski couldn't answer the bell and you can't help but wonder how much that is going to end up impacting his overall draft stock.
For a prospect that was once considered a pretty safe lock to be taken in the top 20, all of that is now in jeopardy. He'll probably be able to salvage some of his draft stock in pre-draft interviews and workouts but there's no question it took a huge hit with his uneven performance in the NCAA Tournament.