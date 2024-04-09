2024 NBA Draft: 16 Biggest risers and fallers after NCAA Tournament
Breaking down the 16 of the biggest risers and fallers across NBA Draft boards after the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
NBA Draft faller: Ryan Dunn, Virginia
Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Ryan Dunn seemed to be a surefire first-round pick. He wasn't likely to be taken in the lottery but with his capabilities on the defensive end and potential offensively, there's no question that he was likely going to be taken at some point in the first round. However, after a rough showing in the lone game that Virginia participated in during the NCAA Tournament, all of that is now in jeopardy as Dunn is officially declared as a potential NBA Draft faller heading into the pre-draft season.
In Virginia's loss to Colorado State, Dunn finished with five points, five rebounds, one block, and one steal on 2-5 shooting from the field. As the team's likely lone NBA player in the rotation, the Cavaliers needed Dunn to shine the most. When the team needed him most, Dunn was unable to get the job done.
This is not to say that Virginia's loss was squarely on the shoulders of Dunn, but the fact that he failed to step up in a big way only hammers home the belief that Dunn's draft stock has taken a bit of a hit.