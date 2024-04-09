2024 NBA Draft: 16 Biggest risers and fallers after NCAA Tournament
Breaking down the 16 of the biggest risers and fallers across NBA Draft boards after the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
NBA Draft rister: Jared McCain, Duke
Jared McCain is certainly one of the prospects who raised his stock heading into the 2024 NBA Draft. Not even the biggest name on the team, McCain quickly emerged as the Blue Devils' most important player during the NCAA Tournament.
After averaging 14 points and five rebounds per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range, McCain took his game to an entirely different level during Duke's run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. Through the four games in the Tournament, McCain averaged 21 points and six rebounds on 50 percent shooting from the field and 50 percent shooting from 3-point range.
As a prospect who wasn't a lock to be a first-round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, it's pretty safe to say that McCain has certainly changed the narrative of his draft prospects. If he does declare for the NBA Draft, McCain has made a strong argument for him to be selected late in the lottery.