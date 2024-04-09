2024 NBA Draft: 16 Biggest risers and fallers after NCAA Tournament
Breaking down the 16 of the biggest risers and fallers across NBA Draft boards after the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
NBA Draft faller: Reed Sheppard, Kentucky
During the middle stretch of the 2023-24 college basketball season, Reed Sheppard emerged as one of the hottest prospects in the draft class. However, over the last few weeks of the season, the hype surrounding Sheppard began to dwindle. And Sheppard didn't help himself any with his performance in the NCAA Tournament. Because they got upset in the first round, Sheppard only had one opportunity to prove his worth on the NCAA's biggest stage. In that lone game, Sheppard didn't do much to cement himself as a potential top 5 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
In Kentucky's first-round loss to Oakland, Sheppard finished with three points and four assists on 1-5 shooting from the field. For a player who was supposed to be one of the best players in this draft class, this was an extremely underwhelming performance. Especially when compared to some of the other highly-touted prospects in the Tournament.
While I don't believe that Sheppard has completely tanked his draft stock, he certainly didn't help it much with the underwhelming performance with all eyes on him.