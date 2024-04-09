2024 NBA Draft: 16 Biggest risers and fallers after NCAA Tournament
Breaking down the 16 of the biggest risers and fallers across NBA Draft boards after the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
NBA Draft faller: Johnny Furphy, Kansas
At one point this season, Johnny Furphy was one of the bigger rises among drat boards. At his peak this season, Furphy was being mocked as a near-lottery selection. However, Furphy's trade value has certainly taken a hit. It started with a cold stretch to end the regular season and then an underwhelming performance for Kansas in the NCAA Tournament. In the two NCAA Tournament games for Kansas, Furphy struggled mightily with his offensive efficiency and shot just 38 percent shooting from the field and 33 percent shooting from 3-point range.
There's a very real chance that after his inconsistent showing in the NCAA Tournament, Furphy's draft stock takes another hit before the official pre-draft process.
Of all the players on this list, Furphy might be the one who is most likely to return to school. Before he rose up NBA Draft boards quickly this season, the overwhelming belief was that he was not going to be a one-and-done prospect. Maybe that still ends up being true after an uneventful end to his freshman season with the Jayhawks.