2024 NBA Draft lottery: Date, time, latest lottery odds with one month left in season
When will the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery take place and who are the teams that are in the best position to win it?
Taking an early look at when the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery will take place and which teams are in the best position to win a top pick.
Almost to the day, there is exactly one month remaining in the 2023-24 NBA regular season. While there are many teams and fans that are anticipating the end of the regular season due to the start of the NBA Playoffs, there is also a subsection of teams and fanbases that are looking forward to the end of the regular season for other reasons.
With the start of the regular season horizon, that means the pre-draft push is nearly here. The pre-draft workouts, the NBA Draft Combine, and, perhaps most importantly, the NBA Draft Lottery. Many teams will be looking forward to the draft lottery in an attempt to get some clarity on where they'll be picking once the 2024 NBA Draft comes around. And the lottery is just around the corner.
When is the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery?
The 2024 NBA Draft Lottery is slated to take place on May 12 with the 14 teams that don't qualify for the playoffs participating in it. Of those 14 teams that don't qualify for the playoffs, they will be given different odds (in reverse order of the standings) of earning the No. 1 draft pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The teams with the best odds to win the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery
With still one month remaining in the regular season, there's still a chance that there could be some movement when it comes to the teams with the best odds to win the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery but there's unlikely to be a ton of change.
Somewhere between 15-18 games left in the regular season, here's how the lottery odds look like at the moment:
1. Washington Wizards (14%)
2. Detroit Pistons (14%)
3. San Antonio Spurs (14%)
4. Charlotte Hornets (12.5%)
5. Portland Trail Blazers (10.5%)
6. Memphis Grizzlies (9%)
7. San Antonio Spurs (via Toronto) (7.5%)
8. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn) (6%)
9. Utah Jazz (4.5%)
10. Atlanta Hawks (3%)
11. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston) (2%)
12. Chicago Bulls (1.5%)
13. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State) (1%)
14. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL) (0.5%)
With still a handful of games left in the regular season, there could be still some changes to this order. However, this is a good idea of what we could expect at the draft lottery in a couple of months.