2024 NBA Draft: Predicting what each team should do with their first-round pick
By Ryan McCrary
Predicting what each team should do with their first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
It is officially NBA Draft eve, the day before the 2024 NBA Draft! With this year’s draft being just 24 hours away, it’s time to do a mock draft in which I will try to predict what each team will do with each pick in the first round. To clarify, this is a predictive mock draft that reflects what I believe each team will do, not what I would do if I were the general manager of each team.
Also, this does not include any trades because trades during the draft can be difficult to sort out. Without further ado, here is my official mock draft for the 2024 NBA Draft.
1. Atlanta Hawks - Zaccharie Risacher, Wing, Bourg
Zaccharie Risacher has been connected to the Hawks for a while and the team is expected to select him or UConn big man Donovan Clingan. The latest rumor is that NBA teams believe the Hawks will take the French wing, which combines youth, size, and good scoring ability from inside and outside the arc. Also, the Hawks are in dire need of wings, so taking a wing with the No. 1 pick makes sense.
2. Washington Wizards - Alex Sarr, Big, Perth
ESPN draft expert Jonathan Givony reported on Friday that he believes Sarr is a lock to be picked by the Wizards and this makes a lot of sense. Alex Sarr is viewed by many people as the best player in the draft due to his youth, size, athleticism, and versatility on both ends of the floor. Sarr has a ton of upside due to his ability to protect the rim and shoot from the perimeter, which is extremely valuable for big men in the modern NBA. The Wizards need young talent as well as a starting center and Sarr fills both needs.
3. Houston Rockets - Reed Sheppard, Guard, Kentucky
Reed Sheppard had a historic freshman season at Kentucky in which he shot the lights out from three and was extremely productive on defense. He would be a great fit next to Amen Thompson as he can play off-ball and provides a little bit of playmaking. Sheppard is an analytical darling and there are rumors that the Rockets’ analytical model likes him a lot.