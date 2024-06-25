2024 NBA Draft: Predicting what each team should do with their first-round pick
By Ryan McCrary
4. San Antonio Spurs - Stephon Castle, Guard, UConn
The Spurs are reportedly big fans of Stephon Castle, whose size, rim finishing, and defensive activity have made him an intruding prospect for NBA teams. If the Spurs take him this high, they likely view him as their point guard of the future, so we could see him handle more on-ball duties in San Antonio than he did at UConn. Also, it would be interesting to see how he impacts their defense next to Victor Wembanyama.
5. Detroit Pistons - Matas Buzelis, Wing, G-League Ignite
According to Giovony, rival teams view the Detroit Pistons and Matas Buzelis as a likely pairing. At one point, Buzelis was considered a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, but a rough season with the G-League Ignite has pushed him down the board. There are a lot of questions with Buzelis’s profile, like his three-point shooting, but the young wing has good size, great athleticism, and is very effective as a shot blocker and scorer inside the arc. This pick could be traded on draft night as teams will look to move up for UConn center Donovan Clingan, but in this mock, the Pistons stick with Buzelis.
6. Charlotte Hornets - Dalton Knecht, Wing, Tennessee
Dalton Knecht’s draft range is expected to be between picks No. 4 and No. 9. Knecht is an older prospect, but he is coming off a strong season at Tennessee and has a consistent track record of being a great scorer and perimeter shooter who does a good job of limiting turnovers. He’s also a fantastic athlete, which is a huge plus.