2024 NBA Draft: Predicting what each team should do with their first-round pick
By Ryan McCrary
7. Portland Trail Blazers - Donovan Clingan, Big, UConn
Donovan Clingan has a large draft range as he could go as high as No. 1 or as low as No. 9. If he makes it to this pick, it would be surprising to see the Trailblazers pass up on Clingan, who sports a massive 7-foot-7 wingspan and is arguably the best rim protector in the class. While the Trail Blazers already have Deandre Ayton, Clingan is likely too talented to pass up and he would give them a really strong center rotation.
8. San Antonio Spurs - Tidjane Salaun, Wing, Cholet
If the Spurs take Stephon Castle at No. 4, it’s safe to assume they view him as their point guard of the future. They could take another guard here, but it might make more sense for them to take a wing to fill the small forward spot in their starting lineup. Tidjane Salaun is viewed as a dark horse to be picked here and he is an interesting prospect due to his length, ability to space the floor, and affinity for racking up steals.
9. Memphis Grizzlies - Cody Williams, Wing, Colorado
Despite being very analytical, the Grizzlies are not afraid to pick a young prospect who’s raw and has exciting traits. They did with Ziaire Williams and GG Jackson and we could see them do this yet again by picking Cody Williams. Williams is an intriguing young wing with excellent length who excels at finishing around the basket. The Grizzlies don’t have a ton of needs on their roster, so they could swing for the fences with this pick.