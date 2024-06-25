2024 NBA Draft: Predicting what each team should do with their first-round pick
By Ryan McCrary
16. Philadelphia 76ers - Jared McCain, Guard, Duke
Jared McCain is a skilled guard who is an amazing mid-range and three-point shooter while also being a good rebounder and doing a great job of limiting turnovers. The 76ers need more guard depth, especially with Kyle Lowry being at the end of his career, and McCain can play off-ball next to Tyrese Maxey, who has developed into a very strong scorer and passer. McCain’s defense and passing leave a lot to be desired, but his shooting is elite and he is a great decision-maker who doesn’t need the ball in his hands.
17. Los Angeles Lakers - Tristan Da Silva, Wing, Colorado
The Lakers are a talented team but they have some serious holes on their roster, especially when you look at their bench. The Lakers have a tendency to take skilled guards and wings with shaky analytical profiles and Da Silva fits that description. Of course, he is a good shooter who can space the floor and score efficiently, but he doesn’t do a lot of other things on the court. Still, it seems likely that he will be a top-20 pick, and the Lakers might be the team to scoop him up.
18. Orlando Magic - Kyle Filipowski, Big, Duke
Kansas wing Johnny Furphy is a popular pick for the Magic due to his three-point shooting. I like that pairing, but I think the Magic may go with a different shooter in Kyle Filipowski, a stretch big who can shoot, pass, and defend. His fit in Orlando isn’t seamless as he doesn’t have the length to play center full-time, but he is a very talented player whose unique skillset could make the Magic a mismatch for certain opponents.