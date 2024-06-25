2024 NBA Draft: Predicting what each team should do with their first-round pick
By Ryan McCrary
22. Phoenix Suns - Tyler Kolek, Guard, Marquette
The Phoenix Suns could use a point guard and Tyler Kolek is the perfect point guard to play alongside their trio of stars in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Bradley Beal. Kolek is a low-usage player who is an elite passer, has the potential to be a good three-point shooter, and loves to rack up steals. If the Suns feel they need a pass-first point guard, Kolek would be a solid choice.
23. Milwaukee Bucks - Kel’el Ware, Big, Indiana
Kel’el Ware being available at No. 23 is insane, but his draft range seems to be pretty big. With the recent rumors that the Bucks may move on from Brook Lopez, it would make sense for them to draft his future replacement in Ware, who’s a great finisher, a willing three-point shooter, and a good shot blocker. This is a great value pick that would help the Bucks as they try to win another championship.
24. New York Knicks - Ryan Dunn, Wing, Virginia
The New York Knicks have two picks back to back at No. 24 and No. 25. They’ve worked out a toon of wings which makes sense considering O.G. Anunoby is testing free agency. We could see them target Ryan Dunn, a dominant defensive prospect who provides very little impact on offense. His offensive skillset may scare some teams, but the Knicks could use him as a defensive stopper in the playoffs.