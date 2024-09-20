3 Key elements to the Phoenix Suns finally living up to expectations in 2024-25
Can Bradley Beal be the difference maker the team needs?
If Bradley Beal can get it together and play at his usual all-star level we are used to seeing, then it could give the Suns an incredible edge. The Suns organization has been blatantly criticized for the contract they gave Beal citing that the production he gives doesn't match the amount of money he makes.
While that may be true, he can still be a major factor on this team, but it's going to be up to the coaching staff to come up with creative ways, ideas, and packages to try and unleash Beal's true potential.
While it may be true that the Suns overpaid for the 3-time all-star, he still has the opportunity to prove that he is a solid, viable 3rd option but he has to be a difference maker. On nights when Durant may be off or when Booker is struggling to get going, Beal has to be that player to pick it up offensively and set the tone.