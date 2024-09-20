3 Key elements to the Phoenix Suns finally living up to expectations in 2024-25
The Suns need the new offensive approach to work
One of the things that stagnated the Phoenix Suns offense last season was the lack of a traditional point guard. The Suns attempted to allow Devin Booker to run the offense at times, and even though he did a pretty good job, his game is better suited with him playing off the ball and being able to get to his spots in isolation.
The Suns struggled mightily with turnover issues last season and addressed it by signing veteran point guards Tyus Jones and Monte Morris. Jones should be able to come in and help immediately especially due to the fact that he was one of the top players in the NBA when it came to assist/turnover ratio and should be able to bring a sense of stability to the Suns offense. What the Suns had last season were three elite scorers who were passing the ball way too much.
The Big 3 of Durant, Booker, and Beal need to have a "score at will" mentality and focus on getting buckets while allowing Jones and Morris to facilitate. Jones's value is worth way more than the Suns got him for and he should become a major upgrade from what the Suns had last season. Don't be surprised if his scoring average increased and if he gets a ton of open looks due to the attention that the team's stars will demand.