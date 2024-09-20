3 Key elements to the Phoenix Suns finally living up to expectations in 2024-25
The other question marks heading into the start of the season
The Phoenix Suns had plenty of questionable position mishaps and defensive issues that needed to be addressed way before Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, or Bradley Beal stepped foot on the court together, not to mention the injuries that held them back from building chemistry earlier in the season.
With a new coach on board, a new offensive system, and new role players, the team's dynamic and identity will change and look a lot different from the previous season. A lot will depend on how Budenholzer coaches this team, the amount of defense they actually play, Jones's ability to successfully run the offense, Jusef Nurkic's ability to rebound and effectively crash the boards, and Grayson Allen's ability to continue being an avid sharpshooter and a game changer.
It has also been mentioned about Beal possibly embracing a new role and coming off the bench as the 6th man. Beal is not the 30-point-per-game scorer we were used to seeing when he was a member of the Washington Wizards, but he has the ability to truly provide a spark off the bench for the Suns and give opposing teams trouble by leading the Suns 2nd unit.
The Suns need more defense, more perimeter pressure, more movement and more playmaking prowess, and maybe all of the offseason activity will prove to be a success when the season begins.