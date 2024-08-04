3 Olympic powerhouses that could upset USA Basketball in knockout rounds
Breaking down three Olympic basketball powerhouses that will have the best shot to upset Team USA in the knockout round portion of the competition.
Winning all their group stage matches, Team USA Basketball will once again be the prohibitive favorite to win the Gold Medal in the 2024 Olympic games. As the knockout portion of the bracket begins this week, all eyes will turn to USA Basketball as they'll have no room for error.
Even though they will be the heavy favorite to win the Gold Medal, Team USA could have some stiff competition in the knockout rounds. In this article, we'll break down three Olympic basketball powerhouses that will have the best chance to upend Team USA.
2024 Men's Basketball Knockout Round Schedule
The quarterfinals for the Men's Basketball portion of the Olympics is set with Team USA facing off against Brazil in the quarterfinals (August 6). If Team USA is able to get past Brazil, they will face the winner of Australia and Serbia in the semifinals (August 8). The Gold Medal and Bronze Medal games are set for August 10.
The good news for Team USA is that they will only have to face one of these three powerhouses as each of them happens to fall on the other end of the Gold Medal Bracket. But if they do end up facing any one of these teams, Team USA will certainly be on upset alert.